Are you paying for FirstEnergy's name to appear on the Cleveland Browns' stadium?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you ever wonder if you're footing the bill to have FirstEnergy's name on the Cleveland Browns' stadium?. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) does. On Wednesday, it ordered a third-party auditor to examine utility rates paid by FirstEnergy Ohio customers "to ensure rates do not include charges for stadium naming rights," PUCO said in a release. PUCO said promotional advertising is not eligible to be included in regulated utility rates.

