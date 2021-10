Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has responded to claims made by an ex-employee that alleged that the company was hiding from investors and the public its shortcoming to prevent the spread of hate speech and misinformation. In a lengthy post shared on Zuckerberg’s official Facebook page on Tuesday evening, the CEO offered a statement that he had initially given to company employees. In the note, Zuckerberg shared his frustration, saying recent coverage of Facebook does not “reflect the company we know.” “It’s difficult to see coverage that misrepresents our work and our motives,” the post reads. “At the most basic level, I think...

