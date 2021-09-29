Goff: Mahomes 'May Have Ruined It' for Young Quarterbacks

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff remembers being a rookie in the National Football League.

A highly-touted prospect out of California, Goff was selected No. 1 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. After spending the first nine games of the ensuing season as the backup quarterback to Case Keenum, Goff became the team’s starting quarterback.

He struggled, going 0-7 as the starter and throwing five touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Year No. 2 was much better for him, however. He led the team to an 11-5 record and a NFC West division title. Despite this, he said he wasn’t comfortable until about halfway through that second season.

“I started seven games my rookie year,” Goff said. “I would say none of them were comfortable. Probably about halfway through that second year, when you start to get your feet wet a little bit.”

Five seasons and a new team later, Goff said it is difficult for rookie quarterbacks to get acclimated on the fly at the highest level of football.

“It’s a tough game,” Goff said. “It’s a different sport than in college, almost. It’s tough. I remember my transition was hard. You’re learning a lot, you’re learning on the fly. I remember, they always ask you, ‘Are you ready to play?’ No, you’re never ready to play as a rookie. You never are until you go out there and do it.”

The former top pick knows about the expectations, as well as the difficulty of living up to them right away.

“You have to experience it, and you have to go through it,” Goff said. “You have to make the mistakes and get better. I always laugh at it every year when we’re calling out who’s gonna be good, who’s gonna be bad after their rookie season. Give them three years, give them four years and then make your decision.”

Fast forward to 2021, and the NFL has one of the brightest young classes of quarterbacks in recent memory. Despite this, headliners such as Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawerence and New York’s Zach Wilson have struggled out of the gate.

“We do this every year, where kids get drafted in the top 10 and we expect them to be the best player in the league right away,” Goff said. “It’s rare. I think, you look around the league and how many guys have done that through 20 years. What: one or two? (Patrick) Mahomes may have ruined it for all these guys, being how good he was in year two."

Among the rookies is Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who made his first career start last week against the Cleveland Browns. Fields struggled, going 6-for-20 for 68 yards through the air, and he was sacked nine times.

Fields is reportedly dealing with an injury, but could be the Bears’ starter when they take on the Lions Sunday at 1 p.m.

“I wish the best for Justin, I think he’s a hell of a player,” Goff expressed.