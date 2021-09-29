CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke in the NFL: Jones’ progress stalls, Crowder misses third-straight game

By Editorial Board
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Week Three in the books, the Blue Zone takes a look at how former Blue Devils fared in the NFL:. After a solid Week Two performance against the Washington Football Team, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones sought to build onto his momentum in Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Unfortunately, Jones was unable to replicate what he did best in his matchup against Washington: run the ball. He recorded only eight carries for 39 yards and zero touchdowns, a significant drop from his Week Two performance of nine carries for a career-high 95 yards and one touchdown.

