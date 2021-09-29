Old Dominion learned some lessons, gained optimism during second-half surge against Buffalo

Looking at the way Old Dominion’s 35-34 loss to Buffalo went down Saturday, it’s fair to assume that the Monarchs did something drastically different in the second half.

Trailing 35-7 at halftime, ODU completely stifled the Bulls in the second half while scoring 27 unanswered points before a missed PAT cost the Monarchs a shot at overtime.

But as dichotomous as the two halves were, it had nothing to do with drawing up plays. Rather, it was about running them.

“We didn’t execute well enough in the first half for (Buffalo) to have any idea what our plan was,” ODU coach Ricky Rahne said. “So we didn’t need to make any schematic changes. If I’m their coach, I would’ve had a hard time deciphering what exactly we were trying to get done.”

The Monarchs gained 319 of their 433 total yards in the second half. They held Buffalo, meanwhile, to 40 yards after halftime, a turnaround derailed when the extra point after what would’ve been the game-tying touchdown became a 35-yard attempt because of a penalty.

As ODU (1-3) visits Texas El Paso to open Conference USA play this weekend, the trick is bottling what happened in Saturday’s second half.

Rahne, whose team sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, has urged his players to try to “go 1-0″ with each practice rep, each weight-room heave, each play on game day and each full game.

Facing the seemingly impossible against Buffalo, that’s what they did.

“I think it was one of the first times this season we really embraced the process,” senior offensive lineman Isaac Weaver said. “It’s the first time we’ve had some good evidence of what actually happens when we do that.”

Joe Joe Headen, a senior safety, agreed.

“It was nice to see our work during the week pay off,” he said.

The second half also gave Rahne, a former offensive coordinator at Penn State, a clear idea of what his team could be after an interminable preseason mostly filled with workouts, speculation and hope.

“Obviously, we’ve got to find a way to finish that game off,” Rahne said. “The second half showed the potential that this team has when we execute the right way, and the first half showed what any football team’s going to be when we don’t execute the right way.”

A tough job

Rahne said senior kicker Nick Rice, whose long PAT try sailed inches right of the upright with 19 seconds left Saturday, did not have his confidence shaken by the untimely miss.

Rice had a much longer kick when the Monarchs were whistled for having players leave the sideline to celebrate the preceding touchdown.

Rice entered the season having missed just one PAT in 86 career attempts, and that one was blocked.

Rahne, a former Cornell quarterback, said the kick simply drifted on Rice, adding that fans who make the “one job” argument when kickers miss are forgetting the plays that lead up to any high-pressure kick.

“Tom Brady’s considered one of the greatest players of all time, and he’s missed a few throws on two-minute drills, right?” Rahne said. “For whatever reason, kickers aren’t allowed to ever miss, and quarterbacks miss all the time. Jerry Rice has dropped a pass within the two-minute drill before, I’m quite sure.

“You’re an accountant. On Tax Day, you’ve never made a mistake? That’s ridiculous. That’s your one job.”

A fitting speech

Asked about the sometimes-fiery Rahne’s halftime demeanor Saturday, Monarchs quarterback D.J. Mack said his coach simply calmed the players down and kept them motivated.

In hindsight, Rahne admitted that Mack might’ve been covering for him a bit.

“I think D.J. probably left out a few things there,” Rahne said. “I wouldn’t exactly say I was tranquil. I did mention that I wanted guys to compete, and if they didn’t want to compete, they could stay in the locker room.”

Added Weaver: “He was fired up. I think everybody was fired up. You go into halftime like that, and no one’s ever really happy. The fire that he brought, I think it was mutual.”

Kicking all the way

Rahne recalls that during his playing days at Cornell, his team once overcame a 28-0 deficit to Harvard to win by a point. He also remembers coming back big against Brown before losing a close one.

It’s why he blamed himself for not warning his players to keep the late celebration subdued.

“I should’ve anticipated that that was going to happen because I’ve seen it happen before,” Rahne said.

In that moment, though, Rahne had a decision to make: As well as the Monarchs were playing, would they kick the PAT or go for two to win it?

Even before the penalty, Rahne planned to kick.

“I thought that the way we were playing, it was going to be difficult for them to score a touchdown on us, and I thought that we were going to be able to continue to move the football on them,” he said. “So to have it come down to one play, I didn’t feel comfortable with that.”

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com

The game

Old Dominion (1-3) at UTEP (3-1), 9 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+, 94.1FM