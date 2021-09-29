Weekend Lane Closure On Eastbound I-80 In Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that repairs and pavement patching on eastbound Interstate 80, in Joliet, will require lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Friday, Oct. 1. Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are encouraged. Starting at 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80, between Wheeler Avenue and Richards Street. At least one eastbound lane will remain open at all times. The ramps and westbound I-80 will not be impacted.