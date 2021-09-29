CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaylen Brown says his relationship with Jayson Tatum is growing despite media sometimes trying to ‘pull us apart’

By Brian Robb
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are now the sole cornerstones of the Celtics franchise in the wake of former All-Star Kemba Walker being traded this offseason. The All-Star duo had strong input in the team’s decision-making this offseason, particularly with the hiring of new head coach Ime Udoka. Just how well the duo can co-exist together on the floor remains a question in some media circles but Brown shot back at those doubters after Day 2 of Celtics training camp.

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

