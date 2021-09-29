Rodney Daniels charged in 1991 killing of 17-year-old Patricia Moreno in Malden, arrested in Georgia, DA says

Rodney Daniels, 48, has been arrested by police in South Fulton, Georgia, charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Patricia “Tricia” Moreno in 1991. Moreno was shot in the head around 3 a.m. on July 20, 1991, and died about 12 hours later at Massachusetts General Hospital, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.