CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Rodney Daniels charged in 1991 killing of 17-year-old Patricia Moreno in Malden, arrested in Georgia, DA says

By Douglas Hook
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rodney Daniels, 48, has been arrested by police in South Fulton, Georgia, charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Patricia “Tricia” Moreno in 1991. Moreno was shot in the head around 3 a.m. on July 20, 1991, and died about 12 hours later at Massachusetts General Hospital, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

School shooting confirmed at Arlington, Texas high school; gunman fled after injuring 4, officials say

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A student opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school during a fight, injuring four people before he fled, authorities said Wednesday. The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Two people were shot and two others had unspecified injuries, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at a news conference.
TEXAS STATE
MassLive.com

Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi announces 16 corrections supervisor promotions

LUDLOW — Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi on Wednesday announced the promotion of 16 correctional supervisors, including six sergeants, three lieutenants, five captains and a major. “We have some of the most dedicated correctional professionals in the country and these individuals deserve every bit of the recognition they received,” Cocchi...
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Peter Rose, who barricaded himself inside his bedroom in Taunton prompting a Swat response, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities say

A 41-year-old Taunton man who barricaded himself inside his bedroom prompting a Swat response on Tuesday, died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. The Bristol District Attorney’s office on Wednesday said that Peter Rose was found unresponsive when a robotic device entered the home six hours after police initially arrived.
TAUNTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
58K+
Followers
41K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy