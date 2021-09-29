CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

OTC Case Studies: Diabetes

 7 days ago

This month's case studies include questions about continuous glucose monitoring, diabetes neuropathic pain, diabetes and colds, and smoking cessation. Q: MD is a 59-year-old woman who is looking to replace her glucose monitor. It has been 5 years since she last purchased a monitor, and she would like to upgrade to a continuous glucose monitor (CGM). MD has a 10-year history of diabetes and takes Lantus 10 U at bedtime and metformin 1000 mg daily. She does not take other medications. MD is technology-savvy. What should the pharmacist recommend?

