Juventus vs. Chelsea score, live updates, highlights: Champions League title holders in today's Group H clash

By James Benge
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTTitle holders Chelsea are in Turin tonight for what ought to be the toughest test of their Champions League campaign so far, away to Italian giants Juventus. Thomas Tuchel's side have an outstanding record in European competition under their manager but could find themselves facing quite the challenge without key quartet N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Reece James and Christian Pulisic.

