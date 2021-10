For some kids, this will be the first time they have even heard of the calamity that was the Great Chicago Fire. Other children may have ancestors whose survival has become the stuff of family legend. But all visitors to the Chicago History Museum’s new exhibit on the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 will come away with a deep sense of the tragedy – and creative ideas for related projects to help sear that knowledge into true understanding.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO