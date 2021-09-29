CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira man Indicted on gun charges

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 7 days ago

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Anthony Hundley of Elmira, has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on six counts of criminally possessing a weapon in the second and third degree.

On or around July 29th, 2021, Police say Hundley was in possession of a loaded 9mm Ruger P95 handgun as well as a loaded .22 caliber Star Lancer HK handgun.

On September 14th, 2021, Hundley was pulled over at a traffic stop where police had found a .45 caliber Taurus handgun.

