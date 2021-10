Key talking points ahead of the second round of Champions League games in the group stage:. With 55 shots in the last two games, no goals and a pair of 1-0 losses, Manchester United’s attack is looking blunt. That’s even with Cristiano Ronaldo back at the club, although he only played in Saturday’s defeat to Aston Villa and not the League Cup exit to West Ham. There will be little room for error in the Champions League if Villarreal can’t be beaten at Old Trafford in Group F on Wednesday after United opened two weeks ago with a loss to Young Boys. Villarreal beat United in last season’s Europa League final and Ole Gunnar Solskjær will want to avoid United dropping into Europe’s second-tier competition again after benefiting from so much investment in the squad.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO