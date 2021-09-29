CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Vaccine Available to All

fishersisland.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vaccine is readily available to anyone. Everyone 12 years of age and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination. IHP* continues to highly encourage vaccination for everyone eligible as well as testing for risky exposure and if traveling from “hot spots” before coming to the Island. .

srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
chaindrugreview.com

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots now available at Walgreens nationwide

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens announced on Friday that eligible individuals can now receive Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations in stores nationwide, following Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “Walgreens has played a vital role in responding to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Ihp Island Health Project
CVS
Pfizer
Health
FDA
Pharmaceuticals
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

Recent surges of the delta variant in much of the United States are attributable part to vaccine hesitancy. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 24,260,000 Americans — or 9.7% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
srdtf.org

Dr. Fauci Chilling Warning to Moderna & J&J Vaccinated Peoples

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that data concerning people who have received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccinations could be expected soon as new recommendations surrounding the Pfizer vaccine and third-dose booster shots emerge. “We are definitely paying strong attention to both the J&J people, and those who...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
wearegreenbay.com

Free COVID-19 vaccines available at Oshkosh Farmers Market on select Saturdays

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Health Department will offer four free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on select Saturdays during the Oshkosh Farmers Market. According to the Health Department, the first clinic will be on September 25, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Time Community Theater located on 445 N. Main Street. Officials add that three additional clinics will be held on October 16, October 23, and October 30, from 8 a.m. to noon also at the Time Community Theater.
OSHKOSH, WI
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
PHARMACEUTICALS

