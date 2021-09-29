World No. 1 Novak Djokovic withdraws from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

"We are disappointed that Novak will not be able to join us at the BNP Paribas Open this fall," tournament director Tommy Haas said via a statement shared by the ATP Staff. "We hope to see him back in Tennis Paradise next March to contend for a record-setting sixth title in the desert."

The tournament was postponed from March to October because of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells and last won the event in 2016.

As noted by Sky Sports, fellow men's stars Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem also aren't competing. On the women's side, world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams are among the recognizable names who will be missing, but reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu was awarded a wild-card entry that allows her to skip qualifying.