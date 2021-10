That’s right, our favorite Marvel super-spy’s solo film is now available for all audiences on Disney+. The Black Widow movie focuses on the titular character while she’s on the run from the government after Captain America: Civil War. The movie has had multiple issues on the production side over time, to say the least. From multiple delays in release to a harsh legal battle between star Scarlett Johansson and Disney based on the streaming rights, it’s been a rough time. But with its mainline debut as it drops down from the Premium Access tier, fans are surging to it again. And with it comes a plethora of deleted scenes that they’ve all been loving.

MOVIES ・ 33 MINUTES AGO