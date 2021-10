PITTSBURGH — Too many people have been showing up at the airport with guns, so federal authorities have started a new program to revoke their permits to carry. Steve Kaufman, the acting U.S. attorney, said on Wednesday that the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office will rescind permits to carry for travelers who get caught with a gun in their carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoints.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO