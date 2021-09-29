CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coloma, CA

Damage From DUI Suspect Puts Historic Coloma Bridge Out Of Commission

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLOMA (CBS13) – A suspected DUI crash has left RVs virtually stranded at an El Dorado County campground. California Highway Patrol says a man was under the influence and speeding when he crashed into the Mt. Murphy Bridge on Saturday. The bridge, which is the main route from the Marshall...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wtae.com

3 medical helicopters called to scene of crash in Fayette County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three medical helicopters were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Fayette County on Monday afternoon, emergency dispatchers confirmed. The crash happened at Route 51 and Reservoir Road in Franklin Township. Watch Sky 4 video over the scene in the video player above. Pennsylvania...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
El Dorado County, CA
City
Coloma, CA
El Dorado County, CA
Accidents
El Dorado County, CA
Traffic
City
Placerville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
El Dorado County, CA
Crime & Safety
Modesto Bee

Merced woman killed, husband arrested in suspected DUI crash in Turlock

A Merced woman is dead and her husband under arrest after he crashed their SUV in Turlock Thursday night with their four small children inside, authorities said. The suspected DUI crash occurred at 10:37 p.m. on southbound Highway 99, south of Monte Vista Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
TURLOCK, CA
CBS New York

Christian Lopez, 27, Charged With DWAI In Crash That Killed 1, Injured 7 In Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and another is under arrest after a multi-car crash in Brentwood. Police charged 27-year-old Christian Lopez with driving while ability impaired/drugs for the crash that killed 57-year-old Soraida Polanco and injured seven others. It happened on Second Avenue, just west of Hilltop Drive, at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. Police said Lopez was behind the wheel of an Acura TL when it hit the rear of a Toyota Camry. The impact pushed the Toyota into the opposite lane where it hit the side of a Jeep Wrangler. Polanco, a front seat passenger in the Toyota, was taken to South Shore University Hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota, Rodolfo Polanco, 59, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Blanca Flor Moran Acosta, 35, was in the back seat and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep, Meyvellin Munoz, 39, and her sons Xavier, 14, and Johann, 10, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Blanca Garcia, 71, a back seat passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries. Claro Munoz, 69, also in the back seat, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Lopez was expected to be arraigned Sunday.
BRENTWOOD, NY
CBS Philly

Woman Who Hit, Killed Firefighter Thomas Royds On Schuylkill Expressway Drove Car Without Brakes, Wasn’t Impaired: DA

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says the woman accused of hitting and killing firefighter Thomas Royds on the side of Schuylkill Expressway earlier this year was driving a car without rear brakes, not under the influence as previously stated. DA Kevin Steele, along with officials from Pennsylvania State Police and Lower Merion Township, gave an update Tuesday on the investigation into the July crash that killed firefighter Thomas Royds and injured three other first responders. On July 24, Royds and other first responders were assisting with a two-vehicle crash on Schuylkill Expressway when authorities say Jacquelyn...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident
CBS Denver

Several People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Semi In Fowler

FOWLER, Colo. (CBS4)– Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in Fowler. The crash happened Tuesday morning on Highway 50 and Main Street. (credit: Facebook) One person was transported by Flight for Life. The crash is being investigated by several agencies, including the Fowler Fire Department, Manzanola Fire, Rocky Ford Fire, Crowley County Fire/EMS, AMR-Medtrans, CSP and OCSO. (credit: Facebook) The crash was cleared about 9 a.m. What led to the crash is being investigated.
FOWLER, CO
ifiberone.com

DUI suspected in Sunday morning crash near Omak

OMAK - Three people were injured in a DUI-related crash Sunday morning on Highway 97 near Omak. Robert J. Hahn, an 18-year-old Omak man, was driving a 1997 Toyota RAV4 south on Highway 97 when he reportedly drove off the road to the left, according to the Washington State Patrol.
OMAK, WA
CBS Denver

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Parked Car In Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Commerce City on Monday night. It happened before 7:30 p.m. near 96th and Heinz. (credit: CBS) Investigators said a man was riding at a high rate of speed, failed to navigate a turn and struck a parked car. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is being investigated.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
KITV.com

Suspected DUI driver critically injured in head-on crash near Ewa Beach

A suspected drunk driver is in critical condition after crashing into another car in the Ewa Beach area, Tuesday night. Honolulu Police officers were called out to the crash at the intersection of Fort Weaver Road and Kolowaka Drive around 9 p.m. According to the report, a 29-year-old man believed...
EWA BEACH, HI
CBS Boston

Serious Injuries Reported In Collision Between School Bus And Motorcycle In Wales

WALES (CBS)- A serious accident between a school bus and a motorcycle in Wales left several children with minor injuries Wednesday. The accident in the town, which is just east of Springfield, on Stafford Road. Police said there were serious injuries, but did not say who was injured. Superintendent Erin M. Nosek said all the children on the bus were brought back to school, where they were examined by EMTs and picked up by their parents. “It was determined that there were a few children with some bumps or bruises but that there were no serious student injuries,” Nosek said. She added that counseling staff would be available at school tomorrow for children who need the services.
cbslocal.com

DUI Suspect Rammed Suisun City Police Patrol Car In Getaway

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A DUI suspect allegedly rammed his car into a police patrol vehicle while trying to get away from authorities in Suisun City early Wednesday morning. Suisun City police say, a little after 12:30 a.m., an officer pulled over a driver along the 300 block of Walters Road. The officer soon noticed some indications that the driver was drunk.
SUISUN CITY, CA
yaktrinews.com

Excavator strikes bridge west of Colfax, damaging roadway

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — An excavator struck a bridge on S.R. 26 just west of Colfax on Tuesday, causing damage to the roadway. Luckily, it didn’t cause structural damage to the bridge, which many travel under en route to Pullman. According to a tweet by the Washington State Department of...
COLFAX, WA
Corning Observer

DUI suspect accused of killing pedestrian

A Red Bluff man has been booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of being under the influence when he struck two pedestrians with his pickup, killing one and critically injuring the other. The incident occurred on Luther Road just west of Airport Road around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Sept....
RED BLUFF, CA
KLEWTV

Suspected DUI motorcycle crash on Levee Bypass Road

Lewiston Police said alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a motorcycle crash that closed the Levee Bypass Road near the train tracks Friday night for about three hours. On September 24th, 2021, at approximately 6:36 p.m., Lewiston Police were dispatched to a motorcycle accident in the 1800...
LEWISTON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy