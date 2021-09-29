CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

How to run properly

By Becks Shepherd
LiveScience
LiveScience
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wondering how to run properly? If this is something you’ve been thinking about for a while, we’re here to explain how to better your run – and in detail. According to the latest statistics, 15% of the US population takes part in some form of running or jogging. This might seem small, but that equates to around 50 million Americans.

www.livescience.com

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Running to lose weight: How it really works

Are you running to lose weight? Or at least thinking about it? Running is a popular form of exercise for many reasons. Not only does this easily accessible form of cardiovascular exercise have brilliant health benefits – like being able to boost your mood, lower your risk of cardiovascular disease and help you sleep better – running can also help reduce body fat.
WEIGHT LOSS
momtrends.com

How to Transition from Treadmill to Trail Running

Congratulations if you are one of the millions of new runners who took up the sport in the last year. Welcome to the club and bravo on making a great decision to support your health. To keep you moving towards your goals, it's always nice to work in some novelty. I'm inviting you out on the trails with me. Here's how to transition from treadmill to trail running.
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

Is bike riding better for you than walking?

Is bike riding better for you than walking when it comes to weighing up the best ways to stay active and healthy? Both are highly accessible forms of exercise and can be done on a low budget (or on no budget at all if you’re walking). However, you might be wondering; which one provides a better workout? Can one form of exercise result in more significant weight loss? And which one is better for you in the long-term?
WEIGHT LOSS
LiveScience

Does bike riding build your glutes?

The glutes are some of the most important muscles in the entire body, which is why you might be wondering – does bike riding build your glutes? Composed of the Gluteus Maximus, Gluteus Medius and Gluteus Minimus, the Gluteals (also referred to as glutes) perform a number of important functions. They are primarily responsible for Hip Extension (straightening the hips), and External Hip Rotation (rotating the thigh outwards).
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Shoes#Barefoot Running#Americans#Rcep#Cscs
Military.com

How to Train for Timed Runs

If you’re looking for ways to improve your timed run events on military fitness tests, you’ll get many different answers when asking for suggestions. Some people prefer the longer and slower distance running methods, others like the shorter and faster sprint style of training, and plenty opt for the middle-of-the-road option of goal-pace running.
WORKOUTS
runeatrepeat.com

How to Use the Run / Walk Method for Long Runs

As I was getting ready for my long run early this morning I thought about my go-to tricks for long training runs. I needed to keep a few of my tried and true tricks handy because last week’s long run was rough. I ended up cutting it a few miles short because I felt tired, thirsty, bored and I felt like I’d hit a wall towards the end.
WORKOUTS
Bakersfield Channel

The Importance of Properly Fitting Shoes

SPONSORED CONTENT — Did you know one of the most important things you can do for yourself is get a comfy pair of shoes? Guarantee Shoe Center has been helping our community do just that for many years. Owner Rosco Rolnick joins Kern Living to talk about Guarantee Shoe Center, what kind of shoes they sell, what makes them different and the importance of properly fitting shoes.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Workouts
newfolks.com

How to teach kids to love running

Running has physical and mental benefits, which is why many adults do it. Ask kids about how that mile run in gym class went, and you’ll get eye rolling and groans. Even though many kids, tweens, and teens play sports and running in various forms is involved, the activity is not seen as something fun to do. Unlike sports and other extracurriculars, running is something anyone can do. It’s inexpensive, can fit into any schedule, and is great exercise. While getting kids excited about running may be difficult, once the running bug is caught it typically becomes a habit and can be the cornerstone to a healthy lifestyle. Whether parents or caregivers are runners, it is possible to get kids and the adults in the household to love running. Here’s how.
KIDS
Laramie Live

Mama Bear Teaches Cub How to Properly Slide at Playground

If there was any wild animal that you wish you could have as a pet or a best friend (Disney-style), what would you choose? Hands down, I'm going with a bear. They're adorable yet strong, they look like they could be cuddly, and apparently they are playful. I also went to Baylor, so I'm technically a bear.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RunnersWorld

These Are the Signs of Hypothermia—and How to Prevent It on Cold-Weather Runs

When going for a run outside in cold weather, you may be at risk for more than slipping on the ice or getting dehydrated—both valid concerns—according to a recent study in the journal Physiology & Behavior. Researchers suggest that when exercising, people are less able to perceive drops in their core body temperature compared to when they’re just sitting outdoors, even if they’re doing low-intensity activity.
FITNESS
LiveScience

What is hot yoga?

Yoga is a spiritual and physical exercise that originated in India over 5,000 years ago, but what is hot yoga? Most people may be familiar with the standard practice of yoga. According to research conducted by Yoga Alliance in 2016, a survey estimated that 36 million Americans practice some form of yoga. That was up from 20.4 million in 2012.
WORKOUTS
EatThis

Getting Older? Sitting for This Long Every Day Is Dangerous, Says Study

If you feel like you spend far too much time each day staring at a screen, you're certainly not alone. The American Heart Association reports that the typical adult uses either a TV, smartphone, or computer for more than 10 hours per day. What goes hand in hand with screen use? Sitting down. After all, no one watches their favorite show or browses the web upright for an extended period of time.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Scientists Studied Thousands of Cats And Identified 7 Distinct Personality Traits

Ask any cat person to describe their feline friend, and they'll likely affectionately say "jerkface". Cat people also know, however, that each little fuzzy jerkface is its very own idiosyncratic self. Or are they? According to new research, each cat's personality and behavior can be defined using a combination of just seven traits. But before you get defensive about the complexity of your cat's personality, this is for a good cause: it can help our friends live happier lives. "Compared to dogs, less is known about the behavior and personality of cats, and there is demand for identifying related problems and risk...
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

Are cats or dogs smarter?

Dog and cat owners make a lot of assumptions about their four-footed companions' intelligence. Of course, we all like to imagine our Fido or Felix is the smartest animal ever to fetch — or pounce on — a ball. So can we settle the age-old debate? Which species is smarter: dogs or cats?
ANIMALS
LiveScience

LiveScience

26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy