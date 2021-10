Yesterday was the official fan holiday for The Last of Us, but Naughty Dog didn't share any new information about upcoming projects. Most fans of The Last of Us series are impatiently waiting for September 26 - the day that marks the annual holiday for fans of the brand. Usually Naughty Dog, the studio responsible for the game, prepares some nice surprises for the players - often it's new merch or news about work on the game. However, this year many fans are disappointed, because the developers have not shared any specific information related to the new version of the network mode called Factions. The entry posted by the devs reveals, however, that the studio is still working on some form of multiplayer mode associated with The Last of Us.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO