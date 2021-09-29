CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory issued for Las Marias, Maricao, Mayaguez, San German by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 15:39:00 Expires: 2021-09-29 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Las Marias; Maricao; Mayaguez; San German The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Las Marias in Puerto Rico Maricao in Puerto Rico Mayaguez in Puerto Rico San German in Puerto Rico * Until 500 PM AST. * At 158 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, and additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible over the area.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Avery, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means there is a potential for rapid onset flooding based on current forecasts. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and may impact areas that do not typically flood. Please monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action quickly should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall. Target Area: Avery; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Mitchell; Yancey FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH 8 AM EDT FRIDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of western North Carolina, including the following areas, Avery, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Greater Rutherford, Mitchell and Yancey. * Through Friday morning. * Additional rounds of showers with embedded thunderstorms are expected to later today into tonight. Additional rainfall totals of up to 1 to 2 inches are possible across the watch area, with locally higher amounts. Even these amounts may cause localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground from previous rainfall.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Burke by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Burke The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 1103 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across eastern Burke County. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the past 60 to 90 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Expect rapid flooding of low-water crossing and other low-lying areas adjacent to small streams, especially in the upper reaches of Henry River, Henry Fork, and Jacob Fork, and areas in the South Mountains. Expect flooding to begin and worsen over the next 1-2 hours before area streams crest and flooding begins to recede. Avoid all flooded roadways and seek higher ground if you live next to a small stream. Campers in the South Mountains along creeks and streams need to be ready to seek higher shelter if water starts rising rapidly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Icard, Hildebran, South Mountains State Park and Pleasant Grove. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis and Southern Lake Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 03:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: McDowell FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR BURKE AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES At 215 PM EDT, McDowell County Emergency Management reports conditions are gradually improving across the county following widespread flooding earlier this morning. However, several roads remain closed due to residual flooding or earlier landslides which continue to block roadways. Please obey all barricades which remain in place for your safety and find alternative routes when encountering flooded roadways. * Storm-total rainfall of 3-6 inches occurred earlier this morning across McDowell and southern Burke Counties with isolated areas of 6-8 inches primarily from Marion to Sugar Hill. This caused widespread impacts across the region, including extensive small stream flooding, numerous road closures and culvert washouts, several water rescues and landslides, and even some structural flooding. * Smaller streams have crested and receded below bankfull levels. However, streamgauges indicate larger streams, including the Catawba River and Johns River, are still well above bankfull levels in response to the earlier high flows along their tributaries. Jacob Fork and Henry Fork in eastern Burke County near Pleasant Grove and the South Mountains are also rapidly rising in response to earlier heavy rainfall. Some low-lying flooding adjacent to these streams is also possible this afternoon. * The upper Catawba River near Pleasant Gardens has crested near 10.9 feet and is beginning to recede. Minor Flood Stage is 11.0 feet. Action/Advisory Stage is 9.0 feet. Between 9.0 and 11.0 feet, the Catawba River is flooding low-lying areas near the Tom Johnson-Camping World Camping Center including the access road under the Resistoflex Rd. bridge. Flooding of Riverside Park and portions of Riverbreeze Campground is also likely. * The Johns River near Corpening Bridge Rd is rising rapidly and should reach the Action/Advisory Stage of 8.5 feet later this afternoon and may approach the Minor Flood Stage of 12.0 feet this evening. This will impact the NC 18/US 64 Johns River Access and the Johns River Loop area in the Chesterfield community, as well as low-lying areas including farmland and low-water crossings along Johns River Rd, Playmore Beach Rd, and Corpening Bridge Rd. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Morganton, Marion, Longview, Valdese, Salem, Icard, Drexel, Hildebran, Connelly Springs, Rutherford College, Glen Alpine, Old Fort, Rhodhiss, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, and South Mountains State Park. * Light showers are ongoing but are gradually diminishing across McDowell and Burke counties. Additional heavy rainfall is not expected through the afternoon hours but additional heavy rainfall is possible later tonight and early Friday. Due to the extremely wet antecedent conditions, it will only take 1-2 inches of rainfall in a 1-2 hour period to cause new flooding to develop. Additional heavy rainfall may also cause flooding along the Catawba River below Lake James tomorrow. Please stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings in case additional flooding occurs.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 11:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 10:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.6 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.7 feet just after midnight tonight before slowly falling next week.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Burke by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Burke FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR BURKE AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES At 215 PM EDT, McDowell County Emergency Management reports conditions are gradually improving across the county following widespread flooding earlier this morning. However, several roads remain closed due to residual flooding or earlier landslides which continue to block roadways. Please obey all barricades which remain in place for your safety and find alternative routes when encountering flooded roadways. * Storm-total rainfall of 3-6 inches occurred earlier this morning across McDowell and southern Burke Counties with isolated areas of 6-8 inches primarily from Marion to Sugar Hill. This caused widespread impacts across the region, including extensive small stream flooding, numerous road closures and culvert washouts, several water rescues and landslides, and even some structural flooding. * Smaller streams have crested and receded below bankfull levels. However, streamgauges indicate larger streams, including the Catawba River and Johns River, are still well above bankfull levels in response to the earlier high flows along their tributaries. Jacob Fork and Henry Fork in eastern Burke County near Pleasant Grove and the South Mountains are also rapidly rising in response to earlier heavy rainfall. Some low-lying flooding adjacent to these streams is also possible this afternoon. * The upper Catawba River near Pleasant Gardens has crested near 10.9 feet and is beginning to recede. Minor Flood Stage is 11.0 feet. Action/Advisory Stage is 9.0 feet. Between 9.0 and 11.0 feet, the Catawba River is flooding low-lying areas near the Tom Johnson-Camping World Camping Center including the access road under the Resistoflex Rd. bridge. Flooding of Riverside Park and portions of Riverbreeze Campground is also likely. * The Johns River near Corpening Bridge Rd is rising rapidly and should reach the Action/Advisory Stage of 8.5 feet later this afternoon and may approach the Minor Flood Stage of 12.0 feet this evening. This will impact the NC 18/US 64 Johns River Access and the Johns River Loop area in the Chesterfield community, as well as low-lying areas including farmland and low-water crossings along Johns River Rd, Playmore Beach Rd, and Corpening Bridge Rd. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Morganton, Marion, Longview, Valdese, Salem, Icard, Drexel, Hildebran, Connelly Springs, Rutherford College, Glen Alpine, Old Fort, Rhodhiss, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, and South Mountains State Park. * Light showers are ongoing but are gradually diminishing across McDowell and Burke counties. Additional heavy rainfall is not expected through the afternoon hours but additional heavy rainfall is possible later tonight and early Friday. Due to the extremely wet antecedent conditions, it will only take 1-2 inches of rainfall in a 1-2 hour period to cause new flooding to develop. Additional heavy rainfall may also cause flooding along the Catawba River below Lake James tomorrow. Please stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings in case additional flooding occurs.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Abbeville by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Abbeville The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Warning for Abbeville County in upstate South Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 1203 PM EDT, Between 4 and 6 inches of rain had fallen across the northwestern half of Abbeville County this morning. Several roads across this portion of county remained closed and isolated road damage was reported. Elevated stream and river levels will only slowly recede during the afternoon. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Abbeville, Ware Shoals, Calhoun Falls, Due West, Lake Secession, Donalds, Lowndesville, Shoals Junction, Lake Russell, Promised Land and Antreville.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 18:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Lee; Macon The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Lee County in east central Alabama Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama * Until noon CDT. * At 900 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Auburn, Opelika, Tuskegee, Notasulga, Smiths, Smiths Station, Franklin, Society Hill, Tuskegee National Forest, Auburn University, Beauregard, Lake Tuskegee, Griffen Mill, Davisville, Liverpool, Bleecker, Loachapoka, Chewacla State Park, I 85 Rest Area and Marvyn. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
LEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 18:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Lee; Macon The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Lee County in east central Alabama Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama * Until noon CDT. * At 900 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Auburn, Opelika, Tuskegee, Notasulga, Smiths, Smiths Station, Franklin, Society Hill, Tuskegee National Forest, Auburn University, Beauregard, Lake Tuskegee, Griffen Mill, Davisville, Liverpool, Bleecker, Loachapoka, Chewacla State Park, I 85 Rest Area and Marvyn. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
LEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 18:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lee The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Chambers County in east central Alabama Northeastern Lee County in east central Alabama * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 959 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Opelika, Valley, Lanett, Lakeview, Cusseta, Beulah, Beans Mill, Fairfax, Huguley, River View, Oak Bowery, Lanett Municipal Airport, I 85 Welcome Center At Lanett, Mount Jefferson and Southern Harbor. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
LEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 18:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chambers The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Chambers County in east central Alabama Northeastern Lee County in east central Alabama * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 959 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Opelika, Valley, Lanett, Lakeview, Cusseta, Beulah, Beans Mill, Fairfax, Huguley, River View, Oak Bowery, Lanett Municipal Airport, I 85 Welcome Center At Lanett, Mount Jefferson and Southern Harbor. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-09 09:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Escambia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Florida Escambia River Near Century affecting Escambia County. For the Escambia River...including Century...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Escambia River Near Century. * Until late Saturday morning. * At 9:05 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet this afternoon. It will then begin to fall, falling below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, low lying pastures will flood. Cattle should be moved to higher ground. At 17.0 feet, considerable flooding of lowlands.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Gulf The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Gulf County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 1130 AM CDT /1230 PM EDT/. * At 904 AM CDT /1004 AM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches pre hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Port St. Joe, Milltown, Ward Ridge, Highland View, Jones Homestead, Odena, Simmons Bayou, Dalkeith and Indian Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greenwood The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Greenwood County in upstate South Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 1021 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The area of primary concern is the Hodges and Cokesbury area, where 2-3 inches of rain has fallen over the past 60-90 minutes. Expect rapid flooding of low-water crossings and other low-lying areas adjacent to small streams, including the headwaters of Coronaca Creek near Cokesbury Rd and Mulberry Creek near Sally White Rd. Heavy rainfall will continue across northern Greenwood County for the next 30-60 minutes. Expect flooding to worsen over the next 1-2 hours before area streams crest and flooding begins to recede. Avoid all flooded roadways and seek higher ground if you live next to a small stream. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Greenwood, Ware Shoals, Ninety Six, Cokesbury, Hodges, Lake Greenwood, Shoals Junction, Greenwood State Park, Coronaca and Dyson. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 08:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cache River Near Patterson. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.3 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.0 feet by Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Pastureland and cropland not protected by levees in Jackson and Woodruff counties affected. Water is over portions of State Highway 37 and deep along the shoulders of State Highway 18 near Grubbs. Water over portions of Woodruff County Road 775 north of State Highway 260. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 9.3 Thu 8 AM 9.7 9.9 10.0 10.0 1 PM 10/09
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Gulf The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Bay County in the panhandle of Florida Southwestern Calhoun County in the panhandle of Florida Northwestern Gulf County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 330 PM CDT /430 PM EDT/. * At 1029 AM CDT /1129 AM EDT/, heavy rain from earlier thunderstorms has ended with mostly light rain expected through the next few hours. However, flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain is estimated to have fallen in the last 4 hours in the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Callaway, Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, Wetappo, Allanton, Overstreet, Davis Beach, Beacon Hill, Saint Joe Beach, Cairo and Nixon. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area through the next few hours.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 18:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chambers The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Chambers County in east central Alabama Northeastern Lee County in east central Alabama * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 959 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Opelika, Valley, Lanett, Lakeview, Cusseta, Beulah, Beans Mill, Fairfax, Huguley, River View, Oak Bowery, Lanett Municipal Airport, I 85 Welcome Center At Lanett, Mount Jefferson and Southern Harbor. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for McCormick by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: McCormick FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHWESTERN MCCORMICK COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please be cautious of continued ponding of water on roadways.
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edgefield by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Edgefield The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Edgefield County in central South Carolina * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 1230 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edgefield, Johnston, Cleora, Edgefield Federal Correction Institution, Pleasant Lane, Lick Fork Campground, Strom Thurmond High School, Northside Fire Station Main, Mt Vintage, Harmony and Colliers. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-08 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Moses Lake Area FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Ephrata, Moses Lake, Othello, Quincy, and Winchester. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
GRANT COUNTY, WA

