Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arthur; Keith A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Arthur and north central Keith Counties through 315 PM MDT At 228 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kingsley Dam, or 12 miles north of Ogallala, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include McKeag and Haythorn Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 99 and 121. Highway 92 between mile markers 135 and 138. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH