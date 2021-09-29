CLOSED - SOLO Hybrid Wilderness First Aid (WFA) + CPR

Registration is required for this activity. REGISTRATION HAS NOW CLOSED FOR THIS COURSE Under the hybrid Wilderness First Aid model you will be required to view ½ of the content virtually followed by a single day practicum led by one of AMC's professional staff members. CPR will be taught at the end of the practical day. Participants who successfully demonstrate the skills taught during the virtual and practical components of the course will be issued a two-year certification. SOLO's Wilderness First Aid course provides a pragmatic approach to treating injuries and managing emergency situations in the backcountry. Topics will include: Patient Assessment, Rescue Plans, Soft Tissue Injuries, Musculoskeletal Trauma, Medical Emergencies, and Common Environmental Problems. Participants seeking recertification for an existing Wilderness First Responder (WFR) certification may use these trainings as a recertification course if their present WFR certification was issued through SOLO. The virtual portion of the course will take 8 - 12 hours to complete. All of the virtual content must be completed 48 hours before you start the practicum. The in-person practicum portion of this wilderness medical training consists of didactic and practical skills. During didactic lessons, students will be separated by 6ft in the classroom space. Group sizes are smaller to support this. Where the appropriate assessment of patients requires physically touching a patient, there is always the potential of risk in doing so. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are requiring students to take additional precautions throughout the course. Follow the registration link for more information and to sign up. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AT LEAST TWO WEEKS IN ADVANCE.