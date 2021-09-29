CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

CLOSED - SOLO Hybrid Wilderness First Aid (WFA) + CPR

outdoors.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. REGISTRATION HAS NOW CLOSED FOR THIS COURSE Under the hybrid Wilderness First Aid model you will be required to view ½ of the content virtually followed by a single day practicum led by one of AMC's professional staff members. CPR will be taught at the end of the practical day. Participants who successfully demonstrate the skills taught during the virtual and practical components of the course will be issued a two-year certification. SOLO's Wilderness First Aid course provides a pragmatic approach to treating injuries and managing emergency situations in the backcountry. Topics will include: Patient Assessment, Rescue Plans, Soft Tissue Injuries, Musculoskeletal Trauma, Medical Emergencies, and Common Environmental Problems. Participants seeking recertification for an existing Wilderness First Responder (WFR) certification may use these trainings as a recertification course if their present WFR certification was issued through SOLO. The virtual portion of the course will take 8 - 12 hours to complete. All of the virtual content must be completed 48 hours before you start the practicum. The in-person practicum portion of this wilderness medical training consists of didactic and practical skills. During didactic lessons, students will be separated by 6ft in the classroom space. Group sizes are smaller to support this. Where the appropriate assessment of patients requires physically touching a patient, there is always the potential of risk in doing so. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are requiring students to take additional precautions throughout the course. Follow the registration link for more information and to sign up. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AT LEAST TWO WEEKS IN ADVANCE.

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Woman's World

Are Your Eyes Puffy? It Could Be a Sign of This Major Health Issue

It’s not uncommon to wake up and feel like your face and body are a little bloated. Millions of Americans experience puffy eyes in the morning regularly, and they often return to normal as the day wears on. But when are those swollen lids just a run-of-the-mill issue, and when are they cause for major concern? Knowing the difference is actually important when it comes to your well-being — and especially your kidney health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Wfa#Amc#Cpr#Solo#Wilderness First Aid#Patient Assessment#Soft Tissue Injuries#Wfr
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Experts Warn Pet Owners to be Vigilant of Hookworms, a Parasite Immune to All Treatments

Hookworms are one of the most frequent parasitic infections found in pets worldwide. Unfortunately, all FDA-approved medicines used by veterinarians to kill these parasites have been proven ineffective. Hookworms. They grip onto an animal's intestines with their hooklike jaws, feasting on tissue fluids and blood. As a result, infected animals...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Knowridge Science Report

If not for 2-year-old, young mom might have died

The night she turned 37, Barbara Jackson put her 2-year-old daughter Olivia Copeland to bed and walked to the kitchen. She felt a little odd but didn’t think much of it. The next thing Barbara remembers, she was in the hospital. Doctors were telling her she was a rare survivor of cardiac arrest. Doctors also said they didn’t know why it happened, leaving Barbara concerned it would happen again.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KYW News Radio

Common sleep aid reduces kidney failure, Rutgers study finds

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A common sleep aid can do a lot more than give you a good night’s rest. Researchers at the Rutgers University Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy found that melatonin significantly reduces kidney failure among patients taking the antibiotic vancomycin. Patients can contract infections while hospitalized, like...
SCIENCE
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
WJLA

4-year-old child accidentally receives COVID-19 vaccine

MARYLAND (WBFF) — One Maryland family found themselves in a scary situation - their 4-year-old girl ended up getting the COVID-19 vaccine by mistake. Coronavirus vaccines have not been approved for children that young. Pfizer is asking for emergency authorization for children as young as 5. According to Victoria and...
KIDS
Psych Centra

Treating Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)

Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is primarily diagnosed in children — but adults can have it, too. Anyone can have feelings of negativity and hostility occasionally, especially when life presents setbacks. However, for some people, the urge to be oppositional happens more often than usual. Someone who has trouble containing their...
KIDS
providencejournal.com

RI nurse, dentist who defied vaccination mandate still had jobs Friday

As the deadline arrived Friday for health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face losing their jobs, workers talked publicly about the angst they feel not knowing whether the ax will come down on them and the anguish of contemplating the sudden and unceremonious end of a career. A...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy