Educators Outdoors: September Camping and Hiking Outdoor Leadership Training (NY)

outdoors.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Our trainings are designed specifically for educators and youth development professionals. The Outdoor Leadership Training (OLT) teaches the skills you need to facilitate outdoor experiences with youth. To create more equity for communities that have been traditionally underrepresented in outdoor recreation, we prioritize our trainings and resources for groups working with youth in low-income communities and communities of color. The registration link will lead you to our application process. No experience is required! With successful completion of the training, participants benefit from all of AMC's support services such as free equipment use and trip planning support. Through experiential learning, this exciting and intensive training allows participants to gain leadership experience, practice outdoor skills, and learn valuable information about leading youth on outdoor adventures. Training Components Include: -Introductory one-on-one phone call with AMC staff to answer questions about program and training -Readings and training videos to be completed prior to start of training -September 14: Online Pre-Trip Meeting with participants and instructors -Sept. 30 - Oct. 3: Four days, three nights of camping and hiking at the AMC Corman Harriman Outdoor Center in Harriman State Park, NY, with a focus on skills practice, leadership development, and fun ways to engage youth in the outdoors. AMC follows strict protocols according to public health and safety guidelines for COVID-19 that vary by state and continue to evolve. This includes: -Wearing a properly fitted mask at all time -Keeping safe distances -Group activities will all take place outdoors -Group size limitations -Individual tenting arrangements Download the information packet about the training for more information about each OLT and how to choose the best OLT for you, or contact Sebastien at svenuat@outdoors.org. When you are ready to apply, follow the registration link and select your first, second and third preference of training date and location and click NEXT to start the application process.

