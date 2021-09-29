Educators Outdoors: September Camping and Hiking Outdoor Leadership Training (NY)

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Potomac Chapter for a weekend of camping, hiking, biking, paddling, and more! Plus plenty of time for outdoor socializing with other outdoor enthusiasts! The Chapter is celebrating being outside! Join us for a weekend of fun in Virginia's biggest state park -- Pocahontas State Park -- just southwest of Richmond. Pocohontas not only has 90-plus miles of trails, but it also has some of the best mountain biking around and three lakes for paddling! In addition to a variety of hikes, we'll have mountain biking and paddling trips. We'll also have other group and individual activities all weekend (think scavenger hunts, paddling intro sessions, birdwatching, s'mores, and a service project), leader activities (for chapter leaders and leaders in training), leave no trace workshops, and a bunch of other activities - let us know what you'd like to see offered. Full schedule TBD, but will be posted on the Chapter website and emailed to those who have registered. CAMPING: The Chapter has reserved a number of campsites. Campsites are hard to come by these days, so we encourage folks who have extra space at their site to share! Each site permits a maximum of 2 tents, 2 cars, and 6 people. Sites are available for 2 nights (Fri/Sat) or 3 nights (Thurs/Fri/Sat). OTHER LODGING: Pocahontas is in Chesterfield, VA. There are lodging options (hotels) in the area available for those who don't live in the nearby and would like to join us for the weekend activities, but prefer not to camp. FEES: $60/campsite for 3 nights $30/shared campsite for 3 nights $40/campsite for 2 nights $20/shared campsite for 2 nights Free to participate w/o camping (+ park entrance fee) REGISTRATION: Advance registration is required. Please click register now and complete the registration form. Space to camp is limited so register early. Once you register, you will receive an email explaining next steps, including how to pay for your campsite via the Chapter website. Once you have registered and paid (if you are camping), your registration will be confirmed by the leader. CANCELLATION POLICY: Full refund if cancelled by August 30; 50% refund if cancelled by September 20; no refund thereafter. Note regarding COVID-19: AMC follows state and federal regulations regarding COVID-19, and recommends, but does not require, vaccination. Leaders will not inquire about vaccination status. This event will likely include unvaccinated children and we encourage attendees be cognizant of that fact, especially for any indoor activities. For more on the AMC's COVID-19 policies, visit outdoors.org/policies-covid/.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO