Fall Leadership Training Program

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. This program is for AMC members who are interested in organizing and leading Boston Chapter trips and activities. Participation in the program qualifies you to co-lead trips and activities for Hiking/Backpacking, Bike, Ski, 20s & 30s, Forty Plus, Family Outings, Paddling and other Boston committees. The program consists of lectures, small group exercises and role-play scenarios spread over two evening sessions and one weekend session. Topics include trip planning and trip organization, safety, leadership styles, and group dynamics. The program emphasizes experiential learning and decision making skills. Open to all AMC members with preference given to active AMC trip participants. In-person portions of this program take place both indoors and outdoors. Face coverings compliant with CDC guidelines will be required indoors at all times except during group meals, and may be required at times outdoors. Lodging is in individual tents. Each participant must also bring hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content for personal use. Other precautions will be in place according to current CDC and state guidelines, regardless of vaccination status. Participants agree to follow leader directions regarding Covid safety. The two evening sessions are held Thursday, September 30 and Thursday, October 7 from 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm. Both nights are on Zoom. The weekend session is held October 15 - 17 (beginning 7 pm on Friday and ending by 4 pm on Sunday) at Camp Lyndon, Sandwich, MA. You must attend all of these sessions to complete the program.

STEM apprenticeship and career training program grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: STEM, STEM Education, Job/Career Training, Apprenticeships, Workf. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!. Can't...
Hospital managers complete Wheeling University leadership training

WHEELING — Eight managers from WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital recently completed the Wheeling University Healthcare Leadership Academy, designed to train the hospital’s managers to become transformative leaders in the workplace. During the 12-weeks of instruction, the managers from several departments gained knowledge, skills, and tools to build a highly reliable,...
Hood 2 Hire Launches Workforce Training Program

The inaugural launch of Hood-2-Hire (H2H) workforce training program was held Saturday, Sept. 18th with Commissioner Bill Lowry, Mica Battle (Bridge to Freedom) and Gloria Batey (Hood-2-Hire) for the inaugural launch of Hood-2-Hire (H2H) workforce training program. H2H in partnership with Bridge to Freedom (B2F) welcomed the first training cohort,...
Midmark training program nationally recognize

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a leading medical solutions provider focused on the design of the clinical environment to improve the delivery of care, today announced that its training program developed to increase knowledge and understanding around chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has earned a 2021 Excellence Award from the Brandon Hall Group.
Massachusetts State
Holyoke Community College announces fall cannabis training programs

Holyoke - The Cannabis Education Center at Holyoke Community College has announces its schedule of industry training programs for the fall 2021 semester. The CEC will offer three 12-hour, introductory Cannabis Core training courses with the next set to run Sat., Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. each day over Zoom.
Free Job Training Program for Women Starts in October

Project Self-Sufficiency announces that the next session of its popular employment skills training program, Higher Opportunities for Women (HOW), will launch October 5th. The 16-week HOW Program combines intensive computer skills training with classroom instruction. Curriculum prepares women who have been out of the work force or underemployed to seek entry-level office administrative positions. Classes will operate Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the agency’s campus, located at 127 Mill Street in Newton.
Venture Cafe St. Louis 'temporarily' suspends programming amid shift in leadership

Venture Cafe St. Louis has paused its programming, a move that comes amid a shift in leadership of the nonprofit startup events and networking organization. The Venture Cafe Global Institute (VCGI), based in the Boston area, has assumed operational oversight of Venture Cafe St. Louis’ well-known weekly gatherings, VCGI told St. Louis Inno in a statement. It said the shift in management from the nonprofit board of Venture Cafe St. Louis began earlier this month. A reason for the switch was not disclosed.
Prologis Expands Training Program For Logistics Workers

Logistics real estate investment trust Prologis Inc. announced Thursday it was expanding its training program aimed at tackling the growing need for logistics workers. Through its Community Workforce Initiative (CWI), the San Francisco-based industrial warehouse operator is adding six locations to the training program – Dallas, Chicago, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Tracy and Long Beach, California.
JWCC Truck Driver Training Program open house

The Truck Driver Training Program at John Wood Community College will host an open house on Monday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Workforce Development Center, 4220 Kochs Lane, Quincy, Ill. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees should wear a face mask; social distancing will be maintained.
Wapack Hike #1

Registration is required for this activity. This is the first of 2 hikes that will take us end to end on the Wapack trail in southern NH. This hike is a beautiful Ridgeline walk from Watatic in Massachusetts to Temple Road in Sharon NH. On the hike we will cover approximately 10 miles with 2,000' of elevation gain. Pace will be a moderate 1.5 to 2.0 mph with regular stops along the way. Participants must be fit, & experience hikers. This hike involves shuttling cars. We will follow CDC Corvid protocol. The second hike in the series is scheduled for Saturday, October 16th.
20s & 30s Fall Hike in the Blue Hills Moderate

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike about 4 hours/6 miles through some rugged, hilly terrain. Bring a backpack with water, extra layers, snacks, lunch, mask, hand sanitizer and sunscreen. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member.
Let's Explore - F. Gilbert Hills, Foxboro

Registration is required for this activity. F. Gilbert Hills, AKA "Foxboro State Forest" is a 1000-acre state forest with 23 miles of trails. It includes a section of the Warner Trail. It abuts, and we will probably hike into, additional Foxboro conservation land. We will probably climb to "High Rock", so there will be some elevation gains on this hike. We will avoid the knee deep water flooding some trails from a new beaver dam. (Don't ask how I know it's knee deep. :-) 6-7 miles. Group limited to 10. A note about these walks. These hikes should be considered 'exploratory.' I will have done some research, but may not have had the opportunity to have hiked the exact route we will take. So… things occasionally might not always go perfectly. We might find some wet areas, or less than ideal trail conditions. But we will try to make the best of things and have fun. And we will all learn. If this sounds interesting… Come on along! I have never gotten lost and not made it out of the woods and back to the car… yet. Note: Boston Local Walks Committee is always looking for new Leaders and Co-Leaders to help run hikes and take us to places you know. (Or want to learn.) If you are interested in helping out, so you can learn to be a Leader, and we can all have even more hikes; just let me know. As a former SEM Chapter Education Chair, I love helping other hikers become Leaders. ? (And if you are helping me run my hikes, it makes it easier for me, so I can run more hikes too. A win-win-win. I get help, you get trained, and the other hikers get more hikes!) Masks: You must bring a mask. We will wear them at "circle up", so we don't have to make a huge circle, and potentially at other times as necessary depending on the Covid status. Weather: Thunderstorms will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. Ditto for extreme winds. Rain? That's why you will always bring a raincoat. We won't cancel because of rain.
Technical development day in Woods Hole

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Join us for sea kayak technical practice in Woods Hole. We may work current in Woods Hole passage or play in a nearby tiderace. Paticipants should be familiar with entering/exiting hydraulics and eddy lines in 6 knot flow, but content will be adjusted to reflect group interests.
DV Chapter Mid-Week Getaway at Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Celebrate Fall with AMC

Across AMC’s region, our staff, volunteers, and members are coming together to celebrate autumn. Throughout the season, several of our chapters will be leading FallFest hikes, bike rides, and other outdoor activities. FallFest will culminate with BBQ parties at AMC’s Noble View Outdoor Center, Highland Center, and Mohican Outdoor Center. All events are open to members and non-members. Please join us to meet new people, participate in workshops and activities, and celebrate the changing of the seasons!
