CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Five things we learned in Week 3 of the NFL

By Outer Banks Voice
outerbanksvoice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Ben Needs to Retire. Last weekend, Ben Roethlisberger threw 2 picks, kept checking it down to Najee Harris, and clumsily fell on the ground one play even though he was untouched. Worse, the Steelers lost to the upstart Bengals by a score of 24-10. The long-time Steelers QB just looks old these days, and this could be a long season for Steelers fans. He has had a stellar career with 2 Super Bowl rings. But this should definitely be Big Ben’s last season.

www.outerbanksvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
abc7ny.com

NFL Week 3 takeaways: What we learned, big reaction questions and stat leaders for every game

Week 3of the 2021 NFL seasonbrought us some wild endings. Through a frenetic final two minutes, the Chargers edged past Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs after Kansas City struggled with ball security. The Ravens avoided an upset loss to the Lions with a record-setting 66-yard field goal from Justin Tucker that rang off the crossbar and went through to end the game. The Falcons won a battle of winless teams, hitting a field goal to beat the Giants.
NFL
NFL

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Las Vegas Raiders 31, Miami Dolphins 28 (OT) Grant Gordon's takeaways:. Aaron and Co. are all...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Bengals#American Football#Big Ben Needs#Steelers#The Kc Chiefs#Chargers#New York Giants#The Tampa Bay Bucs
Las Cruces Sun-News

32 things we learned from Week 4 of 2021 NFL season: More than Tom Brady's Patriots showdown

The 32 things we learned from Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season:. 1. Who's No. 1? After trouncing their division rival (and previously undefeated) Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals have emerged as the league's only 4-0 team – on a day when the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos were exposed as products of their early easy schedules – though the Cards could be joined by the Las Vegas Raiders by the end of Monday night. Still, who had Cards-Raiders as their Super Bowl 56 picks? (And does anyone want that now?) But give these teams their due, especially as other perceived favorites and risers stumble.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Seattle

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 5: Will Leonard Fournette Feast On A Weak Dolphins Run Defense?

(CBS Boston) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ high-powered offense runs largely on the arm of Tom Brady and the prowess of his receivers. The run game has been mostly an afterthought. But when Brady returned to New England, Tampa Bay focused more on the run. The rainy weather may have had something to do with it. But the Bucs’ Leonard Fournette had his best game of the season, picking up 92 yards for a solid 4.6 yards per carry. He could be in line for another big game in Week 5 against a Miami Dolphins run defense that gives up 136.8...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
New York Post

Matt Stafford’s wife Kelly details ‘tipsy’ fight over lobster

Matthew Stafford is keeping his lobster distaste a secret. Or, at least he was. His wife, Kelly Stafford, admitted the couple isn’t down with the delicacy on her podcast this week. And according to her Instagram story, when she told Matthew about the conversation, he responded by calling her a “pretentious b—h.” Kelly followed it up with a second story, clarifying Matthew did not actually curse at her but she was “a little tipsy” when typing the initial post.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy