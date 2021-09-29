Five things we learned in Week 3 of the NFL
Big Ben Needs to Retire. Last weekend, Ben Roethlisberger threw 2 picks, kept checking it down to Najee Harris, and clumsily fell on the ground one play even though he was untouched. Worse, the Steelers lost to the upstart Bengals by a score of 24-10. The long-time Steelers QB just looks old these days, and this could be a long season for Steelers fans. He has had a stellar career with 2 Super Bowl rings. But this should definitely be Big Ben’s last season.www.outerbanksvoice.com
