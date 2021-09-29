Surprise: Price for tarping and boarding up Housatonic School drops, as downtown wi-fi project gets off the ground

HOUSATONIC — Amid rising prices and the threat of significant inflation, Great Barrington taxpayers received some good news about the abandoned Housatonic School. At the annual town meeting in June, citizens approved the expenditure of $25,000 to tarp the roof of the building and board the windows that had been broken as a result of vandalism. The amount was equal to an estimate Department of Public Works Director Sean VanDeusen had received earlier from Larochelle Construction of South Hadley.