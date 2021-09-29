Meet the organizations you can help with the 2021 Granville Home of Hope fundraiser

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In less than a month, one lucky person will be the winner of the 2021 Granville Home of Hope. The tickets are now on sale. For 15 years the Granville has been helping out local nonprofits with funds raised from the Granville Home of Hope fundraiser. Flindt Andersen, founder and president of Parents & Addicts In Need or PAIN, says that before his organization came along in 2009 nobody was providing the types of services and education provided by the non-profit in the midst of the opioid epidemic in America.