CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Meet the organizations you can help with the 2021 Granville Home of Hope fundraiser

By Justin Walker
yourcentralvalley.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In less than a month, one lucky person will be the winner of the 2021 Granville Home of Hope. The tickets are now on sale. For 15 years the Granville has been helping out local nonprofits with funds raised from the Granville Home of Hope fundraiser. Flindt Andersen, founder and president of Parents & Addicts In Need or PAIN, says that before his organization came along in 2009 nobody was providing the types of services and education provided by the non-profit in the midst of the opioid epidemic in America.

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Fresno, CA
City
Madera, CA
Fresno, CA
Education
Local
California Education
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Fundraising#Fresno Police#A Better Place#Charity#Parents Addicts#The Art Of Life
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy