Fall issue of Norwich Record alumni magazine is live online
The Fall 2021 issue of the Norwich Record alumni magazine is live online. Feature articles include a discussion with U.S. Army ROTC instructor and Special Forces veteran Sean L. Beebe M’12 on the importance of teaching ethical leadership to young military officers; a profile of Norwich University Executive Vice President Dave Whaley, who’s marking his 40th year on the Hill; and an interview with cybersecurity professor Henry Collier, a 30-year U.S. Army Reserve chief warrant officer, on the progress the United States needs to make to improve cybersecurity.www.norwich.edu
Comments / 0