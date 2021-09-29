Fall issue of Norwich Record alumni magazine is live online

It is nearing the end of September (I know, I can’t believe it either) and so far it has been such a beautifully busy month! I got on a plane for the first time in a loooong time, Leo started Kindergarten, and we have some very exciting projects ahead of us on the business side of things! I wanted to tackle the fall with a new found energy and motivation to truly get after my goals, and I feel like I have found a nice balance coming off a summer that was filled with lots of time off! How are you all feeling with all the change in the air? Have you found that beautifully busy balance in your routines and schedules?

