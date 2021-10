Penalties have plagued Arizona State all season and the issue reared its ugly head again versus UCLA early on Saturday night. The Sun Devils first drive of the game was stalled when an illegal substitution penalty pushed a 3rd and 6 back to a 3rd and 11. The Sun Devils picked up seven yards on a completion from Jayden Daniels to Curtis Hodges and were forced to punt.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO