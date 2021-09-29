CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hot Shots – 9/29/21

By MidWeek Staff
Midweek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAMES Hawai‘i — a nonprofit dedicated to mentoring, educating and developing leadership skills in Honolulu business owners and entrepreneurs — held its 16th annual free business and leadership workshop in August. Hayden Daughters, executive vice president and co-founder of HIRO Systems of Hawai‘i, presented at $2,500 check to FAMES for the workshop. Pictured at the presentation were (from left) keynote speaker Howard Lee; Daughters; Joni Redick-Yundt, CEO and founder of FAMES Hawai‘i; guest speaker Rusty Komori; and Sarah Hosaka, president of FAMES Hawai‘i.

www.midweek.com

