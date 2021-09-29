TidalHealth to offer free flu shots in Crisfield

CRISFIELD, Md. – TidalHealth’s Crisfield drive-thru flu clinic returns on Saturday, October 16th. The clinic will take place at the TidalHealth McCready Pavilion from 8 a.m. until noon. Flu vaccines will be administered to individuals age 13 and older (ages 13 to 17 should bring a parent or legal guardian to sign consent). A doctor’s order is not needed, and these shots are completely free. Participants are asked to wear a short sleeved shirt to provide easy access to the upper arm.