Beloved Blackhawk football coach returns home after serving in Afghanistan

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 caught up with coach Lou Wolber this afternoon. He told us this was the first time in his career he was deployed at a moment’s notice, but he’s so glad to be home.

Wolber is back after serving in Afghanistan for nearly six weeks, helping get evacuees out of Kabul to a safe destination.

“It was very rewarding to see the Afghan children come onto the aircraft. My first mission, we had a lot of evacuees on, but just to see them happy and excited was awesome,” Wolber said.

Wolber is an air medical evacuation technician based out of Pittsburgh. He’s also the wide receivers coach at Blackhawk High School. He said once he got his deployment orders last month, it was very tough leaving his players.

“It was pretty emotional for me, for the players at that point. We didn’t know how long our deployment was going to be,” Wolber said.

Wolber returned home last Friday and surprised the entire football team at their game.

“It was awesome. I have chills, now it was unbelievable. Some of the kids were crying and I started to tear up,” he said.

He says he appreciates all the support he received from the community while overseas. He will be coaching for the first time since being back at this Friday’s game.

Wolber tells us he came home to a surprise. The Blackhawk football booster club is selling T-shirts to raise money for the families of the 13 U.S. Service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan.