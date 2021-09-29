Influential Organ Player Dr. Lonnie Smith Has Died At Age 79

Here's hoping you'll catch the next broadcast of All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 2nd, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three solid hours of can't-miss modern jazz, both recent and classic. We'll offer an encore presentation of a show that first aired back in 2018 -- a mighty fine program featuring cuts by (among others) Pee Wee Russell, Sarah Vaughan, Renee Rosnes, Joni Mitchell, Cecil Taylor, Ron Carter, Conrad Herwig, and Dr. Lonnie Smith, the brilliant "soul jazz" organ whiz who died earlier this week at 79. Join us, fellow jazz buffs! Every Saturday night, be it online, over the air, or via smart speaker, All This Jazz delivers top-shelf jazz recordings across a wide range of styles. And finally, please note that you can always find ATJ's playlist information here, at the bottom of the page...and that we also maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks.

TULSA, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO