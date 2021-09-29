CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Influential Organ Player Dr. Lonnie Smith Has Died At Age 79

By Vincent Acovino
WFAE
WFAE
 7 days ago

The Hammond organ makes a singular jazz sound. (SOUNDBITE OF LOU DONALDSON'S "ALLIGATOR BOGALOO") And nobody rocked it harder than musician Lonnie Smith. He died this week at the age of 79 after a music career that spanned decades and inspired a new generation of musicians in a different genre.

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Related
jambands

Tributes Pour in for Late Organ Virtuoso Dr. Lonnie Smith

Dr. Lonnie Smith passed away from pulmonary fibrosis in his home in Florida on Sept. 28, his label Blue Note Records confirmed. He was 79-years-old. “We’re deeply saddened to announce that Hammond B3 organ legend Dr. Lonnie Smith passed away today…,” Blue Note Records shared on Twitter. “Doc was one of the funkiest & most inventive organists to ever walk the earth & we were proud to bring this remarkable man’s joyous music to fans all over the world.”
ENTERTAINMENT
jazzwise.com

Dr. Lonnie Smith (03/07/42 – 28/09/2021)

Hammond hero became a buzzword in the 1990s when a new generation of listeners began to turn on to the organists whose heyday was the ‘60s. Dr. Lonnie Smith, who has died at the age of 79, was a key discovery. Along with the likes of Big John Patton, ‘Brother’ Jack McDuff and the formidable two Jimmys – Smith and McGriff – Dr. Lonnie was a revered exponent of the glorious, gospelised Hammond B-3.
MUSIC
SFGate

Dr. Lonnie Smith, Lauded Hammond Organist, Dead at 79

Dr. Lonnie Smith, the lauded Hammond B3 organist who was named an NEA Jazz Master, died on Tuesday at the age of 79, as NPR reports. His longtime label Blue Note Records confirmed the news. “We’re deeply saddened to announce that Hammond B3 organ legend Dr. Lonnie Smith passed away...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Jazz and Blues legend Dr. Lonnie Smith dies at 79

(September 29, 2021) Blue Note Records is saddened to announce the passing of Hammond B3 organ legend and NEA Jazz Master Dr. Lonnie Smith. Smith died at his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He was 79 years old. His death was confirmed by his manager Holly Case. The cause was pulmonary fibrosis. A celebration of his life and music will be planned in New York City.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Benson
Person
Lonnie Smith
Person
Ari Shapiro
iowapublicradio.org

Carlisle Floyd, a founding father of American opera, has died at age 95

Composer Carlisle Floyd, widely viewed as a founding father of American opera, died Thursday at age 95 in Tallahassee, Fla. His death was announced by his publisher, Boosey & Hawkes, which did not share the cause of his death. Floyd's operas, which numbered more than a dozen, were steeped in...
MUSIC
publicradiotulsa.org

On the next All This Jazz, music from the late Dr. Lonnie Smith, Joni Mitchell, Renee Rosnes, & more

Here's hoping you'll catch the next broadcast of All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 2nd, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three solid hours of can't-miss modern jazz, both recent and classic. We'll offer an encore presentation of a show that first aired back in 2018 -- a mighty fine program featuring cuts by (among others) Pee Wee Russell, Sarah Vaughan, Renee Rosnes, Joni Mitchell, Cecil Taylor, Ron Carter, Conrad Herwig, and Dr. Lonnie Smith, the brilliant "soul jazz" organ whiz who died earlier this week at 79. Join us, fellow jazz buffs! Every Saturday night, be it online, over the air, or via smart speaker, All This Jazz delivers top-shelf jazz recordings across a wide range of styles. And finally, please note that you can always find ATJ's playlist information here, at the bottom of the page...and that we also maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks.
TULSA, OK
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Dr. Lonnie Smith and Iggy Pop, “Sunshine Superman”

Hammond B3 organ legend and NEA Jazz Master Dr. Lonnie Smith recently passed away. Earlier this year, he released his final album, Breathe, on Blue Note Records. The full-length is bookended by two collaborative tracks with rock icon Iggy Pop, including a soul-jazz take on Donovan’s 1966 hit song, “Sunshine Superman,” which you can listen to via the player below. Iggy Pop took to social media to salute Smith and called him “nothing but pure soul and the best musician I ever played with.” Order Breathe here.
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

Violinist James Buswell has Died, Age 74

Born in Indiana, James Buswell began playing the violin at age 5. His primary violin teachers included Mary Canberg, Paul Stassevich, and Ivan Galamian, with whom he studied at The Juilliard School. He also graduated in 1970 from Harvard University with a degree in Renaissance Art. Buswell started playing the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organs#Npr#Hammond Organ#Play Music#The Air Force
6abc

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
NME

‘Nomadland’ actress Melissa Yandell Smith dies, aged 64

Melissa Yandell Smith, who played the sister of Frances McDormand in Oscar-winner Nomadland, has died of cancer. The actor made her late-career screen debut opposite McDormand, who she had been friends with since their time together at the Yale School of Drama in the late 1970s. She appeared in the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Singer and songwriter Andrea Martin has died, aged 49

Andrea Martin, a renowned R&B singer, songwriter and producer, has died at the age of 49. Martin’s passing was confirmed in a message that was posted on her Instagram account overnight. “Dear family and friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Colman Domingo to Star in Bayard Rustin Biopic, the First Narrative Feature From Obamas’ Higher Ground (Exclusive)

Colman Domingo will star in Rustin, the biopic centered on influential civil rights and gay rights activist Bayard Rustin that Michelle and Barack Obama’s banner, Higher Ground, is producing. Chris Rock, Glynn Turman and Audra McDonald are also starring in the Netflix drama, which is being directed by George C. Wolfe, whose last film was Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Wolfe wrote the script with Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning scribe behind Harvey Milk biopic Milk. Rustin was a key figure in the early civil rights movement in the mid-20th century, leading several marches on Washington as well as organizing Freedom Rides. A...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

For Fred Gwynne, ‘The Munsters’ Not Only Derailed His Career, But Brought Tragic Memories As Well

Fred Gwynne is known as Herman Munster in the show The Munsters, which aired from 1964 to 1966. While the series only lasted two seasons, reruns of it still air and captivates audiences to this day. The Munsters premiered during a time of civil unrest, so sitcoms didn’t reflect on death, war, or anything racist, especially while being in Vietnam. This would soon prompt a slew of shows that depicted a fantasy-like world with genies, witches, Martians, monsters, etc.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Dave Grohl was told Kurt Cobain died month before suicide: new book

Dave Grohl had to endure the pain of Kurt Cobain’s death not once but twice. In his new memoir, “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” the rocker recounts how he got a call — after Cobain overdosed at a Rome hotel on March 3, 1994 — saying that his Nirvana bandmate had died.
CELEBRITIES
102.9 WBLM

Richie Faulkner’s ‘Aorta Ruptured’ During Judas Priest Concert

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has released an update on his condition following emergency heart surgery. “I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities I’ve been presented with. I’ve always considered myself THE most fortunate man ever - to be able to play my favorite music - with my favorite band - to my favorite people around the world,” the rocker declared in a message to fans that was shared with UCR. “Today just being able to type this to you all is the biggest gift of all.”
ROCK MUSIC
ourcommunitynow.com

Actor Willie Garson Has Died at Age 57

The entertainment industry has lost one of its stars in the passing of Willie Garson. Perhaps best known for his role as Stanford Blatch on HBO's Sex and the City, he brought warmth and affability to each of his characters. Fans will also remember him as the charming Mozzie on White Collar.
CELEBRITIES
WFAE

WFAE

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy