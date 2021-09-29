CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessa Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted by US Marshals

By Erica Miller
 7 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted fugitive.

According to a Facebook post, Martin Uvaldo Garcia, 38, is wanted for Indecency with a Child, Parole Violation, and Evading Arrest. Garcia had been paroled following a Tampering with Evidence charge.

Anyone who knows where law enforcement might find Garcia is encouraged to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.

