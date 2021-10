Recently, Cherry HIll Township’s senior/handicapped free bus service resumed operations after a long absence. That’s the good news. The bad news is, it still has flaws. Last Wednesday (Sept. 1), I took the bus to ShopRite to buy some groceries. Also on the bus was another passenger, a regular like myself. Unfortunately, in clear violation of bus policy, he was not wearing a facemask during the entire trip. Also, I noticed not just on this day but every day, that all the bus windows were shut tight.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 16 DAYS AGO