Today is World Heart Day—here are 5 ways to help take care of your heart

By Felicity Warner, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every year on September 29 the World Heart Federation (WHF) celebrates World Heart Day to raise awareness and educate about prevention practices about cardiovascular disease. Heart disease is the world's leading cause of death according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and its risk increases with lifestyle choices such as smoking, eating an unhealthy diet or experiencing stress, along with the presence of pre-existing conditions including hypertension and high blood cholesterol.

The World Heart Day campaign encourages individuals and communities around the globe to engage in heart-healthy activities—like making better food choices, engaging in muscle-strengthening workouts or simply decreasing the amount of time you sit still—that can help to prevent heart disease. To help you get inspired, consider these eight easy ways to take care of yourself and keep your heart in mind.

1. Get your heart rate up

Get your heart beating by jumping rope as your form of cardio. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Regular physical activity is key for a healthy lifestyle and in preventing heart disease among other chronic conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

One way to get more exercise in during the week is by trading your commute for a bike ride. Give it a go while it's still nice out—just make sure you've got a bike helmet. For everyday riders, we recommend the Giro Register , as it features a protection system that is meant to minimize the amount of head rotation that may occur in a fall, potentially mitigating brain damage.

Another great way to get your heart rate up is by jumping rope. It works your upper and lower legs, upper arms and your heart and lungs, according to the CDC . For a solid beginner's jump rope, go for something lightweight like this top-rated jump rope . For an elevated workout, try a weighted jump rope .

You may associate strength-training with going to the gym, but there are plenty of at-home workouts you can do to get your heart rate up using free weights, crunches, elastic bands or other workout techniques. Try a pair of basic dumbbells like these popular weights from Amazon Basics , which go up to 20 pounds. Or you might prefer resistance bands—they're easy to use and extremely versatile. These top-rated exercise bands on Amazon come in a set of five that vary in resistance levels.

The most simple way to get in some cardio is by choosing to walk whenever you can.  Whether it’s a lunchtime stroll with a friend or a longer walk to replace your commute, walking is a simple (and free) way to get moving. The CDC recommends walking 30 minutes a day, five days a week , if possible.

2. Use a fitness tracker

The Fitbit Charge 5 is our favorite fitness tracker that does it all. Fitbit

A fitness tracker is a great investment if you're looking to track your fitness stats or simply need a sidekick to help keep you accountable in your quest to stay active. Fitness trackers these days go beyond the basics of counting steps or tracking your heart rate—they measure your sleep quality and send you motivational nudges to remind you to get moving for the day.

We've tested plenty of fitness trackers at Reviewed and found that the Fitbit Charge 5 offers the best combination of motivational features, smartphone integration, built-in GPS and tons of helpful data tracking for your health. You'll get insights into your workout performance, 24/7 heart rate monitoring and even stress tracking using electrodermal activity (EDA) sensors .

For a more budget-friendly choice, we recommend the Garmin Vivosmart 4 , especially if you're just getting into using fitness trackers for the first time. This tracker features reliable fitness monitoring, reminders to get moving, sleep tracking and stress monitoring that's measured using heart rate variability (HRV), or the variation in the time between each heartbeat.

3. Find ways to de-stress

Relax and unwind in whatever way works for you. Gravity

Stress can have impacts beyond mental health—it affects you physically, too. Constant stress is linked to many health issues , including heart disease. One way to take care of your heart is by taking the time to de-stress , however that looks for you and your lifestyle.

If you're looking for a self-care product that feels like a big hug whenever you need one, we'd recommend a weighted blanket —specifically, the Gravity Blanket , which is the best weighted blanket we've ever tested. The gentle pressure of a quality weighted blanket can provide a cozy, comforting experience when you're lounging around, napping or tucking in for the night.

Get the Gravity Blanket at Gravity starting at $195

4. Cook using healthier methods

Air fryers can make healthier cooking more convenient than ever. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

It's been proven that those who eat a healthy, balanced diet are at lower risk for serious health issues like heart disease. And for those with chronic diseases, eating healthy can help to "manage these conditions and prevent complications," according to the CDC. One way to make healthy eating easier and more convenient is by using the right kitchen gadgets and devices.

Air fryers, for example, can pose health advantages in the kitchen, such as reducing the amount of fat content that comes from traditional deep frying. These fryers can also bring out the best in nutritional foods by crisping veggies to perfection . Of all the air fryers we've ever tested, our top choice is the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL . It produces deliciously crispy foods, features a massive container to cook family-sized meals and doesn't require any preheating. If you're not looking to spend as much, the Cosori Air Fryer Max XL is another stellar option for crisping up your favorite foods at half the price.

5. Swap water for sugary drinks

Prioritizing hydration is easier with the Brita Stainless Steel Filtering Water Bottle. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Staying hydrated is important for a healthy lifestyle in general, but nixing sugary drinks like soda, juice or energy drinks is a better choice. By making the swap for a glass of water, you can help to reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes and heart disease .

One way to remind yourself to drink more water is by getting a good water bottle that keeps your water extra cold and is convenient to carry around. We've tested many popular water bottles and found the Brita Stainless Steel Filtering Water Bottle the best: It keeps water ultra-cold and easily fits in car coffee holders and bags alike. And, just like its filter pitcher counterpart, the Brita bottle has a built-in filter to reduce chlorine and undesirable odors and flavors from your drink.

If you're planning to keep water on you for outdoor activities like hiking or camping, we recommend the Yeti Rambler 26 Oz. Bottle instead—it's durable and made of double-insulated material that will keep your water cold for an astoundingly long period of time, even when you're outside in the heat.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Today is World Heart Day—here are 5 ways to help take care of your heart

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Cdc#Water Filter#Exercise#Reviewed#The Giro Register
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

