Art Guild of Greene Treasurer Vyvyan Rundgren has been hard at work carving and decorating gourds for this weekend’s showcase event at The Barn behind the Greene County Visitors Center. The art show, which will showcase work from 17 area artists, is the biggest array of artistic creations the guild has shown to date and the first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled many events last year. Work will be on display Sept. 24-26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

GREENE COUNTY, VA ・ 15 DAYS AGO