A man has been charged with murder following the disappearance of a 70-year-woman from Highgate, North London. Serkan Kaygusuz, 41 of Islington, North London, has been charged with the murder of Norma Girolami who has been missing since mid-August. Kaygusuz has also been charged with two counts of theft. He is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 5 October.Ms Girolami was reported missing on 20 September but police became increasingly concerned for her welfare following enquiries, prompting the launch of a murder investigation. Ms Girolami’s home shows no sign of plans to leave, food...

1 DAY AGO