11 Philly-Area Haunted Houses, Ghost Tours and Halloween Bars

Halloween is right around the corner, and that means “spooky season” is here. Those who love a good scare and enjoy jump-worthy surprises will find plenty of options in Philly and the surrounding area for getting a Halloween fix. If dressing up as your favorite character and enjoying a night out with friends is more your speed, there are some Halloween-themed bars and bar crawls that are sure to get you in the spirit as well. Check out our list below of some spooktacular adventures you won’t want to miss.