CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

11 Philly-Area Haunted Houses, Ghost Tours and Halloween Bars

By Melissa Martens
Phillymag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween is right around the corner, and that means “spooky season” is here. Those who love a good scare and enjoy jump-worthy surprises will find plenty of options in Philly and the surrounding area for getting a Halloween fix. If dressing up as your favorite character and enjoying a night out with friends is more your speed, there are some Halloween-themed bars and bar crawls that are sure to get you in the spirit as well. Check out our list below of some spooktacular adventures you won’t want to miss.

www.phillymag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Newtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#The Haunted#Haunted Houses#Walking Tours#Food Drink#The Bates Motel#Haunted Attractions#Cnn Travel#The Soldier S Barracks#Byo#Instagram#Pennsport Fright Factory#The Travel Channel
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy