Spicy Turkey Burger Recipe

When it comes to all-American cooking, there's no doubt that the burger is one of the most popular American foods, and it just so happens to be at the top of many people's favorites list. You prepare a traditional burger with ground beef and toppings like cheese, lettuce, and tomato, and it certainly hits the spot. However, there are plenty of other great ways to fix up a burger, and if you prefer turkey over beef, then this recipe is right in your wheelhouse. Recipe developer and private practice registered dietician Kristen Carli is a total pro at whipping up tasty yet healthy dishes, and this one is no exception.