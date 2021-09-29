CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIVEAWAY: Win a Black Sabbath “Technical Ecstasy” Poster!

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy Metal legends Black Sabbath will see a deluxe boxed set elease for their 1976 album Technical Ecstasy, October 1st via BMG. The record, their seventh, originally reached #13 in the U.K. and was certified gold in the U.S. The collection includes a newly remastered version of the original, a brand-new mix by Steven Wilson, plus more than 90 minutes of previously unreleased outtakes, alternative mixes and live tracks. Technical Ecstasy: Super Deluxe Edition will be available on October 1st as a 4-CD set and 5-LP set on 180-gram black vinyl. Both the 4-CD and 5-LP versions are available for pre-order now at the link below. The remastered studio album will be available the same day on digital download and streaming services. You can win a Black Sabbath “Technical Ecstasy” Poster from Ghost Cult! Just head over to our Instagram and comment on our post with your favorite original member of Sabbath to enter to win. Open to UK residents only. Full Giveaway rules below.

ALBUM REVIEW: Black Sabbath – Technical Ecstasy Super Deluxe Box Set

Although 1976’s Technical Ecstasy (Vertigo/BMG) is unlikely to ever be viewed as a top tier release among most Black Sabbath fans, the fact that it exists at all goes to demonstrate the Birmingham foursome’s resilience and determination in those early days, if not the focus. Embroiled in legal disputes and...
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BILL WARD Wants Original BLACK SABBATH To Make New Album: 'I'm Very Open-Minded' About Doing It

Original BLACK SABBATH drummer Bill Ward has told U.K.'s Metro in a new interview that he is "in contact" with the other members of the band, nearly five years after they completed their final tour without him. "I talked to Ozzy [Osbourne, SABBATH singer] two nights ago," he said. "A lot of things have crossed between us and there's new boundaries that I've had to build, but I don't think any less of them. I've been working with Tony [Iommi, SABBATH guitarist] since 1964 when I was 16 years old. They're my brothers and I love them."
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

43 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Release ‘Never Say Die!’

No one could hold a candle to Black Sabbath for their first six albums, but in 1976 the knots frayed by bad contracts, fraudulent bookkeeping, alcohol and drug addiction and complete mental and physical exhaustion started to rapidly unravel. 1976’s Technical Ecstasy was an unfocused record without much bite. The end of an era came less than two years later when Black Sabbath released their final ‘70s album with Ozzy Osbourne on vocals, Never Say Die!, which came out Sept. 28, 1978.
MUSIC
metalinjection

20 Surprising Facts About BLACK SABBATH

Guitarist Tony Iommi and drummer Bill Ward first appeared at Ozzy Osbourne’s doorstep in 1968. The pair arrived in response to an old “Ozzy Zig Needs a Gig” advertisement that had lingered even after Ozzy had given up on becoming a singer. Ozzy’s mother, Lillian, answered the door as Tony recalls. Ozzy remembers that Tony initially tried to storm off as he vented to Bill: “… his name ain’t Ozzy Zig. And he ain’t no singer, either. He’s [John Michael] Ozzy Osbourne and he’s an idiot… He was the school clown! I’m not being in a band with that fucking moron.” Ozzy and Bill placated Tony, and the three aspiring musicians chatted.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Death Valley Girls and the Glory of Sabbath

Death Valley Girls and the Glory of Sabbath: Bonnie Bloomgarden, frontwoman with L.A. rockers the Death Valley Girls, told us about her love for Black Sabbath’s debut. Bonnie Bloomgarden: Without pause, even for a fraction of an instant, my all time favorite album is Black Sabbath’s first record. Up until...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Black Label Society – Obituary – Prong: Live at Ace of Spades

Getting fully back into concert mode has been fun, but also scary on some levels as a fan. I need live music in my life, bad, but I am nervous around small clubs and tons of people right now, since the pandemic is still a thing. Nevertheless, I got the opportunity to cover legends like Black Label Society, Obituary, and Prong all at the same show, no less, and so I had to handle my emotions and nerves (I have pretty bad anxiety on the reg) and trooped out to Sacramento’s respected Ace of Spades club.
MUSIC
