Cori Bush Reveals True Story Behind Her Abortion

“I really felt like I was running,” Rep. Cori Bush says. She’s speaking to me from her home in St. Louis, long braids coiling down past her shoulders, her signature thick lashes framing her eyes as they widen while she sets the scene. She’s describing the moment this past summer when, as a sitting member of Congress, she decided to sleep on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. The House had just gone on recess despite the looming July 31 deadline of the eviction moratorium that had been put in place to help the estimated 11 million households that have been unable to make rent due to the pandemic. Legislators were leaving the Capitol, and the administration hadn’t signaled if it would extend the moratorium. Right-wing pundits were arguing that the moratorium itself was unconstitutional; social media and news broadcasts were flooded with accounts from supposed landlords who were spreading disinformation about the moratorium. If you were going off the odds of how things usually go in Washington, it seemed unlikely that anything would change. “I felt like I was running on the inside of myself,” Bush says. “It was just … go.”

