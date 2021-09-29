CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Cori Bush Reveals True Story Behind Her Abortion

By AJ McDougall
Daily Beast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongresswoman Cori Bush has shared the story of her own abortion in its entirety for the first time, joining at least two other Democratic lawmakers who are expected to detail their abortions in stark testimony before a House Oversight Committee on reproductive rights on Thursday. “When I was 17, I...

and thennn...
7d ago

There is no "true" story, you decided to kill your consequence instead of being a woman...thats all I need to know! 🥸🖕

Marvin Jones
6d ago

this lady couldn't tell you the truth if her life depended on it your mother should have had an abortion

Degameth1G
7d ago

Cori is distracting from all the gifts she doesn't report to the ethics committee

Vogue Magazine

‘I Was Raped, and I Had an Abortion’: Three Representatives Told Powerful Stories to Their Colleagues in Congress

It’s been a challenging few months for abortion rights in the U.S., with Texas—the second most populous state in the country—effectively outlawing abortion after the six-week mark in early September and Mississippi seeming poised to follow it. On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform addressed the divisive issue with a panel titled “A Dire State: Examining the Urgent Need to Protect and Expand Abortion Rights and Access in the United States.” Coupled with testimony from Representative Kat Cammack, a Republican from Florida, about how she “would not be here” had her mother followed a doctor’s advice to end her pregnancy were moving stories from Democratic representatives Cori Bush (Mo.), Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), and Barbara Lee (Calif.) about their own abortions.
Sunny Hostin Says She was ‘Cringing’ as Representatives Shared Personal Abortion Stories: ‘I Wasn’t Convinced By Anything That Was Said’

Sunny Hostin shared her reaction to the personal abortion stories members of Congress told a House panel on Thursday, revealing that she was “cringing” throughout their testimonies. On Thursday, Representatives Cori Bush (D-MO), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Barbara Lee (D-CA) gave their deeply personal, and sometimes painful, accounts of their...
ABC7 Los Angeles

'She didn't deserve to meet me': Daughter of 'Jane Roe' from landmark abortion case tells her story

Growing up, Shelley Lynn Thornton said she had a nice childhood with parents who she knew adopted her and took good care of her. As a teenager, she said her biggest concerns were "shoes and boys." She had no reason to think much beyond herself, until reporters at the National Enquirer revealed her birth identity to her around her 19th birthday in 1989.
The Guardian

Cori Bush and other congresswomen share personal abortion stories

Democratic lawmakers shared the personal stories behind their past decisions to have abortions during a House oversight committee meeting about reproductive rights on Thursday. Representatives Cori Bush of Missouri, Barbara Lee of California and Pramila Jayapal of Washington testified during the committee hearing and also shared details about their abortions...
Cori Bush Says She Had An Abortion After She Was Raped

On Thursday, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing to “examine the threat to abortion rights and access” in the wake of Texas’s extreme abortion ban. During the hearing, three Democratic Representatives, Cori Bush (Missouri.), Barbara Lee (California), and Pramila Jayipal (Washington), shared their own abortion stories. Testifying before her...
People Ignoring Women’s Abortion Choices Should Be Ashamed

This week, three Democratic lawmakers testified about their personal experiences with abortion before a congressional panel. One of those women was freshman Rep. Cori Bush, who spoke about an abortion she had after she was raped and impregnated at church camp in 1994, when she was just 17 years old. It was the first time she’d discussed the incident publicly.
The Might of Cori Bush

“I really felt like I was running,” Rep. Cori Bush says. She’s speaking to me from her home in St. Louis, long braids coiling down past her shoulders, her signature thick lashes framing her eyes as they widen while she sets the scene. She’s describing the moment this past summer when, as a sitting member of Congress, she decided to sleep on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. The House had just gone on recess despite the looming July 31 deadline of the eviction moratorium that had been put in place to help the estimated 11 million households that have been unable to make rent due to the pandemic. Legislators were leaving the Capitol, and the administration hadn’t signaled if it would extend the moratorium. Right-wing pundits were arguing that the moratorium itself was unconstitutional; social media and news broadcasts were flooded with accounts from supposed landlords who were spreading disinformation about the moratorium. If you were going off the odds of how things usually go in Washington, it seemed unlikely that anything would change. “I felt like I was running on the inside of myself,” Bush says. “It was just … go.”
Watch now: Cori Bush testifies about her rape and abortion in 1994

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush testified Thursday at a Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing. Bush described her experience as a teenager when she was raped and decided to have an abortion. Other U.S. representatives testified at the hearing about their abortions or experiences with abortion. The hearing was organized in response to the Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks.
