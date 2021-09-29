CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Two years from now, new Roanoke bus station should open

By Jeff Sturgeon
Roanoke Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials last week told crews to begin work on the two-year, $17.3 million project at Salem Avenue and Third Street. A temporary waiting and ticketing center will be placed at the new location no later than Jan. 31, according to current plans. Until then, Valley Metro will operate out of its current stop and transfer station on Campbell Avenue near Jefferson Street. It is the oldest operating bus station in the state, according to the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

roanoke.com

