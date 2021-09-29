CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

You can finally get the skin-perfecting magic of retinoids without the irritation

By Anastacia Uriegas
Times Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve read articles about the miraculous skin-clearing, wrinkle-busting, collagen-building, glow-inducing power of retinoids. So you visit your dermatologist and nod your head when they explain the baby steps associated with retinoid tolerance. You excitedly pick up your prescription and religiously follow your derms instructions only to wake up a few days later looking like the Crypt Keeper had a lovechild with The Thing. So, you decide to quit. Skin tightness, dryness, redness, and flakiness are all hallmarks of retinization, the adjustment period in which the skin adapts to a retinoid treatment, and a notoriously tricky hump to get past.

