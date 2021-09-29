You can finally get the skin-perfecting magic of retinoids without the irritation

Not to play favorites, but basics are low-key the best things in my closet. If you ran into me on the street, there's a 90% chance that the outfit I'm wearing consists of only basics. After all, these staples more or less anchor my looks and have a keen ability to be easily mixed and matched with those more trendy pieces that pop up each season. While I love a more trend-driven item, I'm in a long-term relationship with my basics. So today, I'm skipping over those buzzier trends to discuss the outfit perfection that can happen when you pair a few elevated basics together in a forward way. Because, really, sometimes all you need to create an A+ fall 'fit are the classics, so let's go back to the basics, shall we?

