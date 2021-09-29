CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quincy, IL

October is ‘Adopt a Shelter Dog’ Month

By Sam
97.9 KICK FM
97.9 KICK FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Throughout the month of October, the Quincy Humane Society wants to remind you how important it is to think about adopting a dog from a shelter. Recently, my family and I rescued a dog from a shelter and we just love her to pieces. Luna is crazy but fits into a family very well. We have always been an adopt-not-shop family and strongly encourage those of you looking for a four-legged friend to do the same, and the month of October is a great time to think about adopting a pet.

979kickfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 KICK FM

Missouri Bow Hunters Share Video of a Bear Under Their Stand

Some Missouri hunters were out waiting for a whitetail to pass by their deer stand when they had a visitor of a different kind. If you weren't aware, we're currently in the middle of Missouri archery season as Missouri Hunting Outfitters shared. Based on the video description, this happened in south central Missouri just a few days ago. Hunters in their deer stand were being investigated by a bear below them.
MISSOURI STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Watch a Missouri Dog’s Pure Joy of 1st Ride with the Windows Down

You are hopefully having a great day although I doubt it's anywhere close to the awesomeness of this Missouri dog experiencing the windows down on a car for the first time. We live in a complicated world which is why I love the simple happiness of this pooch so much. Forget your troubles and just embrace the fun of the air through your pug nostrils. This video was captured in St. Louis recently based on the share I also saw on Rumble.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Quincy, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
97.9 KICK FM

Warehouse of Nightmares is Back in Downtown Hannibal

It's the time of the year again where you have to ask yourself, am I brave enough to walk through the Warehouse of Nightmare?. October being here is great for many reasons, we are in the fall, which means football season, cooler weather, and of course Halloween is right around the corner, BUT Halloween is only great if you make the most of it, and the Hannibal Jaycees are back once again to make the most of out Halloween with their annual Warehouse of Nightmares!
POLITICS
97.9 KICK FM

The Windows on Main St in Hannibal Come to Life for Halloween

Mark your calendars as the shop windows on Main Street in downtown Hannibal will once again come to life during the Halloween parade!. The Halloween version of Hannibal's "Living Windows" is back this year and it is a tradition that you definitely don't want to miss out on seeing! It's officially called the Living Dead Windows and it is all happening on Saturday, October 23rd on Main Street in downtown Hannibal. The event goes from 5 pm until about 8 pm and it is all a part of the Halloween Parade, on the Facebook event page for the Living Dead Windows they say...
HANNIBAL, MO
97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://979kickfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy