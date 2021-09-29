October is ‘Adopt a Shelter Dog’ Month
Throughout the month of October, the Quincy Humane Society wants to remind you how important it is to think about adopting a dog from a shelter. Recently, my family and I rescued a dog from a shelter and we just love her to pieces. Luna is crazy but fits into a family very well. We have always been an adopt-not-shop family and strongly encourage those of you looking for a four-legged friend to do the same, and the month of October is a great time to think about adopting a pet.979kickfm.com
