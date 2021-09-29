CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film room: How Tennessee's fourth down mesh play was not properly executed at Florida

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is continuing to implement his veer and shoot principle-base offense.

Part of Heupel implementing his offense is continuing to evolve it based on current player personnel.

Heupel played quarterback at Oklahoma for offensive coordinator Mike Leach. Leach is one of the original architects of the Air Raid offense, alongside Hal Mumme.

A main part of the Air Raid offense is mesh. Mesh is when two wide receivers run crossing routes. A good indication of when mesh routes are executed near perfection is having receivers slap hands as they reach the mesh point.

Below is Leach’s offense executing mesh against LSU on Sept. 25. Receivers are seen slapping hands at the mesh point.

Mississippi State executes mesh versus LSU.

Mesh is something Heupel has steered away from since implementing Baylor’s veer and shoot scheme as Missouri’s offensive coordinator from 2016-17.

Tennessee’s offense under Heupel has operated efficiently at times this season, but also has been stagnant.

Tennessee’s offense has produced five 40-plus yard plays from scrimmage this season under Heupel.

The Vols recorded three offensive plays of 40-plus yards during its 10-game, SEC only 2020 season. Tennessee produced 10 offensive plays of 40-plus yards in 13 games during the 2019 campaign.

Tennessee executes mesh at Florida.

In Week 4, Tennessee unexpectedly featured mesh in a fourth-and-five situation on Florida’s 30-yard line, down 24-14 with 6 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The mesh point between receivers Jimmy Calloway and Cedric Tillman was not closed or tight enough, something that can be perfected with more reps in practice. The Vols’ mesh play against Florida can be viewed above.

By not closing the mesh point tight enough, it allowed for a defender to escape and cause a distraction with footsteps behind Calloway. The result was not being able to complete Hendon Hooker’s passing attempt.

On Wednesday’s Southeastern Conference teleconference, Leach discussed how often Mississippi State practices and executes mesh during game week.

“We practice it a lot,” Leach said of mesh. “You just work on it every day, it’s a part of your package, and you do it every day.”

Heupel also discussed running mesh at Florida and if it will be something he implements more of in catering to player personnel during the remainder of the season.

“You’ll see a combination of stuff as we continue to grow offensively,” Heupel said on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “In year one, you try to get your kids the base understanding of base concepts, of what you are doing, and continue to integrate things into your repertoire, into your game plan that are needed to attack certain things that you see defensively.

“Those things become a natural part of what you are doing, as you continue to grow, just kind of an evolution of who you are and where you’re going as an offense.”

