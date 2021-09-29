CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan Of Spaghetti? You May Want To Visit Eminem's Detroit Restaurant

NPR
 9 days ago

EMINEM: (Rapping) His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There's vomit on his sweater already - mom's spaghetti. He's nervous. KING: Eminem's "Lose Yourself" - in case that song made you hungry, there's a restaurant for that. The shop is called Mom's Spaghetti. It's opening in Eminem's hometown of Detroit today. He's been popping up in local TV ads for it this week. Their menu is simple; you can get a s'ghetti (ph) sandwich or mom's spaghetti.

www.npr.org

