MORAGA, Calif.---Saint Mary's defeated CSUN 3-1 in the final non-conference men's soccer match of 2021 for the Matadors Friday afternoon. Khalid Hunter gave the Matadors the lead in the fourth minute. Jamar Ricketts dribbled the ball deep into the Gaels' offensive end and found Hunter in front. Hunter, normally, a right-footed attacker, took his shot from with his left and connected into the top right portion of the goal. Ricketts nearly found Hunter again in the 10th minute. Ricketts sent a ball across the SMC net which Hunter put towards the goal but went wide.

MORAGA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO