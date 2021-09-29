CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9th Circuit blocks Judge Carter’s homeless order

By Susan Shelley
Los Angeles Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough they don’t always act like it, all government officials have limits on their power. The latest continuing education seminar on that topic comes to us from the United States 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, where a three-judge panel has just blocked U.S. District Judge David Carter’s order aimed at forcing the city and county of Los Angeles to stop wasting time and money and to finally shelter the homeless population of the downtown Skid Row area.

